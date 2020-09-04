﻿
Peruvian iron ore production declines in July

Friday, 04 September 2020
       

Peruvian iron ore output in July fell 7.7 percent, year-over-year, to 775,846 mt, the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem, said this week.

Despite the year-over-year decline, which still reflects the impact of Covid-19, Peruvian iron ore production rose 97 percent, month-over-month, from 393,741 mt in June.

Peru produced no iron ore in April and May, following a nationwide lockdown, which began on March 16, and ended in late June. The mining segment was allowed to resume activities in mid-May at different stages, depending on capacity.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore production in the accumulated period of January to July this year reached 3.60 million mt, 32 percent down, year-over-year.

Shougang Hierro Peru is the nation’s key iron ore producer. The company accounted for 97.3 percent of Peru’s total iron ore output in the January-July period, followed by Shouxin Perú S.A.A., which accounted for the remaining 2.7 percent share in the same period.


