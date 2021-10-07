Peruvian iron ore output increases 13.4 percent in August

Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:32:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore production in August rose 13.4 percent, year-over-year, to 1.13 million mt, according to the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Peruvian iron ore production in August declined 3.6 percent, month-over-month, from 1.17 million mt in July this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Peruvian iron ore production grew 81.4 percent, year-over-year, to 8.36 million mt.

The increase, a trend that has continued throughout this year, is due to the increased iron ore output following shutdowns related to Covid-19.