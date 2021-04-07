Peruvian iron ore output declines 9.3 percent in February

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:13:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore output in February fell 9.3 percent, year-over-year, to 888,450 mt, the ministry of mines and energy, Minem, said this week.

Minem said iron ore production in the second month of the year fell 21.3 percent, month-over-month, from 1.12 million mt in January this year.

As for the two-month period from January to February, Peruvian iron ore production totaled 2.01 million mt, 2.1 percent up, year-over-year.

Shougang Hierro Peru is the nation’s key iron ore producer. In February, it accounted for 97.9 percent of all the nation’s iron ore output.