Peruvian iron ore export prices up in November

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 21:51:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in November 2020 rose 80.6 percent, year-over-year, to $99.2/mt FOB, the second highest level in 2020 after the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year. Peruvian iron ore export prices in November 2020 also rose from $86.6/mt FOB in October 2020.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in 2020 reached its peak in August 2020 at $101.7/mt FOB, but then declined to $98.4/mt FOB in September and $86.6/mt FOB in October 2020.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in November 2020 reached 1.5 million mt, slightly down from 1.6 million mt in November 2019 and 1.6 million in October 2020.