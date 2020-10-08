Peruvian iron ore export prices surge in August

Thursday, 08 October 2020 00:25:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in August have surged to the highest level so far in the year, following two months of increased prices post-Covid-19.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in August reached $101.7/mt FOB, up from $88.1/mt FOB in July and $84.5/mt FOB in June. Prices in August rose 46.3 percent, year-over-year, from $69.5/mt FOB in August 2019.

Peru produced and exported no iron ore in May, but prices rebounded and started an increasing trend, on a month-over-month basis, from June onward.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in August totaled 800,000 mt, down from 1.7 million mt in August 2019, reflecting still-weak inventories.