﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices surge in August

Thursday, 08 October 2020 00:25:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in August have surged to the highest level so far in the year, following two months of increased prices post-Covid-19.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in August reached $101.7/mt FOB, up from $88.1/mt FOB in July and $84.5/mt FOB in June. Prices in August rose 46.3 percent, year-over-year, from $69.5/mt FOB in August 2019.

Peru produced and exported no iron ore in May, but prices rebounded and started an increasing trend, on a month-over-month basis, from June onward.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in August totaled 800,000 mt, down from 1.7 million mt in August 2019, reflecting still-weak inventories.

 


Tags: Peru  iron ore  South America  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Oct

Peruvian iron ore output rebounds in August
30  Sep

Shougang Hierro Peru posts net loss in Q2
28  Sep

Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity
21  Sep

Sudeste Port ships over 3 million mt of iron ore and pellet products
11  Sep

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reach highest level for 2020