﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices remain stable in February

Friday, 09 April 2021 18:41:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in February remained stable at $99.2/mt FOB when compared to January this year, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

Peruvian iron ore export prices have remained unchanged at $99.2/mt FOB since November 2020, BCRP’s data indicated. BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in February this year rose 82.6 percent, year-over-year, from $54.3/mt FOB in February 2020.

Despite the stable iron ore export prices in February this year, iron ore export volumes in the second month of the year totaled 1.6 million mt, down from 2.6 million mt in January this year, and also down from 2 million mt in February 2020.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  South America  Peru  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Apr

Brazilian pig iron producers may halt output due to lack of iron ore granulates
07  Apr

Peruvian iron ore output declines 9.3 percent in February
26  Mar

Prosecutors open investigation into Vale’s omission on failed African project
17  Mar

Peruvian iron ore export prices stable for third consecutive month
15  Mar

Peruvian iron ore production increases in January