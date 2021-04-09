Peruvian iron ore export prices remain stable in February

Friday, 09 April 2021 18:41:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in February remained stable at $99.2/mt FOB when compared to January this year, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

Peruvian iron ore export prices have remained unchanged at $99.2/mt FOB since November 2020, BCRP’s data indicated. BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in February this year rose 82.6 percent, year-over-year, from $54.3/mt FOB in February 2020.

Despite the stable iron ore export prices in February this year, iron ore export volumes in the second month of the year totaled 1.6 million mt, down from 2.6 million mt in January this year, and also down from 2 million mt in February 2020.