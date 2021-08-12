Peruvian iron ore export prices increase in June

Thursday, 12 August 2021 19:33:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in June rose 118.4 percent, year-over-year, to $184.6/mt FOB, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP. On a monthly basis, iron ore export prices in June grew 13.4 percent from $162.7/mt FOB in May this year.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in June continued its month-over-month growth trend, which started in January 2021.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in June reached 1.1 million mt, up from 300,000 mt in June 2020, but down from 1.5 million mt in May this year.