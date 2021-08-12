﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices increase in June

Thursday, 12 August 2021 19:33:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in June rose 118.4 percent, year-over-year, to $184.6/mt FOB, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP. On a monthly basis, iron ore export prices in June grew 13.4 percent from $162.7/mt FOB in May this year.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in June continued its month-over-month growth trend, which started in January 2021.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in June reached 1.1 million mt, up from 300,000 mt in June 2020, but down from 1.5 million mt in May this year.


Tags: South America  raw mat  Peru  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

Peruvian iron ore production increases in June and H1
05  Aug

Brazilian policymaker suggests increased mining tax
28  Jul

Gerdau’s Siderperu and Ferralia ink iron processing deal
26  Jul

Tombador Iron makes first iron ore shipment from Brazilian site
20  Jul

Vale to resume pelletizing activities at its Fabrica mine by 2022