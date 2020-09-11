﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reach highest level for 2020

Friday, 11 September 2020 00:29:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July have reached the highest price so far in the year for the second consecutive month, according to data from central bank, BCRP.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reached $91.3/mt FOB, up from $84.7/mt FOB in June, and stable from July 2019.

Peruvian iron ore export prices have been increasing since June this year post-Covid-19. Peru exported no iron ore in May. 

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in July reached 1 million mt, slightly down from 1.2 million mt in July 2019, but up from 300,000 mt in June this year.


Tags: South America  Peru  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Sep

Prosecutors demand suspension of Anglo American’s Minas-Rio activities
04  Sep

Peruvian iron ore production declines in July
03  Sep

Brazilian prosecutors file injunction demanding safety measures at Vale
02  Sep

Investments in Minas Gerais mining sector to reach nearly $3 billion in next four years
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports