Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reach highest level for 2020

Friday, 11 September 2020 00:29:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July have reached the highest price so far in the year for the second consecutive month, according to data from central bank, BCRP.

Peruvian iron ore export prices in July reached $91.3/mt FOB, up from $84.7/mt FOB in June, and stable from July 2019.

Peruvian iron ore export prices have been increasing since June this year post-Covid-19. Peru exported no iron ore in May.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in July reached 1 million mt, slightly down from 1.2 million mt in July 2019, but up from 300,000 mt in June this year.