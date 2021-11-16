﻿
English
Peruvian iron ore export prices decline again in September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in September declined for the second consecutive month, on a month-over-month basis, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export prices in September reached $122.4/mt FOB, 8.3 percent down, month-over-month, but 24.3 percent up, year-over-year, from $98.4/mt FOB in September 2020.

Peruvian iron ore export prices had been on an increasing trend since January this year, reaching a peak of $184.6/mt FOB in June this year. However prices started declining, month-over-month, to $183.6/mt FOB in July and $133.5/mt FOB in August.

BCRP said Peruvian iron ore export volumes in September this year totaled 1.9 million mt, 72.7 percent up, year-over-year, and 18.7 percent up, month-over-month.


