Peru sees iron ore output rise in April

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:29:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Peruvian ministry of mines and energy, Minem, said iron ore output production in April this year reached 1.02 million mt.

Peru produced no iron ore in April last year due to Covid-19, as the country imposed a nation-wide lockdown in March last year, which ended in June, significantly affecting the commodity’s output.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in the accumulated period of January to April this year totaled 3.86 million mt, 58.4 percent up, year-over-year, which reflects a strong recovery post Covid-19.


