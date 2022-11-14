PD Ports to invest in new steel distribution center in UK

Monday, 14 November 2022 11:58:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK-based port, shipping and logistics company PD Ports has announced that it will invest £10 million to build a steel distribution center at UK-based steel distributor Barrett Steel Limited’s Groveport site. This marks the start of a new long-term contract that will take the partnership into 2040 and beyond.

The facility, which will strengthen Barrett Steel’s national distribution network and allow for just-in-time deliveries to be made across the UK, will the first building in the country to be constructed in XCarb steel - made using 100 percent recycled content and 100 percent renewable energy - from Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal. It will also be upgraded with the addition of solar panels in the future.

The main target is to position Groveport as the UK’s leading steel handling hub for steel sourced both domestically and internationally, SteelOrbis understands.