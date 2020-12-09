Passenger vehicle retail sales in China up eight percent in Nov

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:05:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in November this year reached 2.081 million units, up 8.0 percent year on year, indicating relatively high growth for the fifth consecutive month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In particular, new energy vehicle wholesale sales amounted to 180,000 units, up 128.6 percent year on year and up 24.8 percent month on month.

The CPCA said that the greater-than-expected improvement in the macroeconomic situation and in export markets contributed to the strong growth in passenger vehicle retail sales from July to November this year.

Passenger vehicle retail sales in the January-November period of the current year indicated a decline of 8.3 percent year on year, while 1.9 percentage points slower than the declining pace of 10.2 percent recorded in the January-October period, reflecting the recovery trend in the vehicle market. The CPCA estimates that, if passenger vehicle retail sales in December maintain the same pace of growth in November, sales for the fully year will likely indicate a decrease of 7.0 percent year on year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic early this year, the passenger vehicle retail sales in 2020 may indicate an overall low level, which will be good for the forecast for 2021 due to the low base. At the same time, the relatively late Spring Festival holiday (February 11-17) in 2021 will exert a positive impact on the auto market. However, the uncertainty in Sino-US relations may negatively affect the auto market.