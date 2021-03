Monday, 22 March 2021 11:44:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in March this year are expected to reach 1.74 million units, up 66 percent year on year, while up 47.5 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA said that the market recovered quickly following the Chinese New Year holiday, adding that passenger vehicle retail sales in China showed a steadily rising trend in March.