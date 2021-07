Thursday, 08 July 2021 12:14:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in June declined by eight percent year on year amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Guangdong Province, which negatively affected vehicle sales in June, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily wholesale volume amounted to 45,000 units in June, down 15 percent year on year.