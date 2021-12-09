Passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 12.7 percent in Nov

Thursday, 09 December 2021 17:44:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in November this year totaled 1.816 million units, down 12.7 percent year on year, while down six percent compared to November 2019, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In particular, new energy vehicle wholesale sales amounted to 429,000 units in November, up 17.9 percent month on month and up 131.7 percent year on year. In the January-November period, new energy vehicle wholesale sales reached 2.807 million units, rising 190.2 percent year on year.

The CPCA said that the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide has exerted a negative impact on vehicle production in the global market. Moreover, the shortage of supplies of chips and rising raw material prices have negatively affected the market. However, the Covid-19 pandemic also made buyers in China more willing to buy private cars to avoid potential risks.