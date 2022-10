Wednesday, 05 October 2022 14:47:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has completed the divestment of its plate service center in Aalten, the Netherlands. The service center, taken over by the Netherlands-based steel supplier Roba Holding, continues to serve its customers as Roba Metals Plate Center B.V. as of October 1.

Outokumpu continues to supply the Aalten service center with plates produced at its Degerfors plate mill in Sweden.