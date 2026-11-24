At its 100th Steel Committee meeting held in Paris on November 18-19, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) called for closer international cooperation to tackle rising global steel excess capacity, market-distorting subsidies and circumvention of trade measures.

Global steelmaking capacity reaches record 2.53 billion mt

According to Sheryl Groeneweg, Steel Committee chair, global steel demand declined by 1.6 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, while steelmaking capacity reached 2.533 billion mt, following an annualized increase of 88 million mt, the largest since 2013. Non-OECD economies accounted for over 90 percent of net capacity growth.

China continued expanding capacity despite weak domestic demand, while India's capacity increasingly exceeded its growing domestic requirements. Global excess capacity could surpass 700 million mt by year-end, with another 89 million mt of potential capacity additions planned or underway for 2027-29.

China accounts for around 40 percent of global steel exports

China's share of worldwide steel exports reached approximately 40 percent in January-June 2026, compared to 19 percent in 2019. The committee highlighted growing imports of steel-intensive downstream products, including vehicles and machinery, alongside persistent trade diversion and circumvention.

OECD research identified 42 overseas steel capacity cooperation programs and initiatives across 25 Chinese provincial-level jurisdictions between 2015 and 2026 that contributed to Southeast Asian excess capacity.

Meanwhile, members welcomed the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity's Milwaukee Framework and advocated faster trade remedies, improved subsidy monitoring and wider international cooperation.

The proposed 2027-30 work program includes developing an early-warning tool for suspicious trade flows, assessing trade remedy effectiveness and expanding subsidy analysis throughout the steel value chain.