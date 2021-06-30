﻿
Odisha to put up 10 iron ore blocks for auction

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:16:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha will allocate 10 iron ore blocks through the auction route and invite expressions of interest (EoIs) in July, a government official announced on Wednesday, June 30.

The official said that the Odisha government has so far auctioned 19 iron ore blocks in the state, of which 12 have commenced production.

However, the official did not divulge details of the iron ore blocks or of the aggregate reserves that will be available to private miners.

Significantly, iron ore production from the key mining state of Odisha had been declining with the state producing 111 million mt of ore during the 2020-21 fiscal year, down from 142 million mt in the previous fiscal year.

Even more important, of the total 111 million mt ore produced during FY 2020-21, around 65 million mt was accounted by the captive iron ore mines of steel companies like Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), indicating private miners’ inability to achieve production growth.


