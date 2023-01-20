Odisha government grants formal approval to AMNS Limited’s greenfield steel mill project

Friday, 20 January 2023 11:06:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has granted official sanction to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited’s (AMNS) 7 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project, a government official said on Friday, January 20.

The official said that the state cabinet has approved AMNS’ $4.68 billion investment to construct the steel mill in the Keonjhar district in two phases taking the aggregate capacity to 12 million mt on completion of the second phase.

The second project approved by the government was Rungta Metals Private Limited’s proposal to expand its integrated steel mill capacity to 1 million mt per year from 500,000 mt per year at present, entailing an investment of $141 million, the official said.