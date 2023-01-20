﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Odisha government grants formal approval to AMNS Limited’s greenfield steel mill project

Friday, 20 January 2023 11:06:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has granted official sanction to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited’s (AMNS) 7 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project, a government official said on Friday, January 20.

The official said that the state cabinet has approved AMNS’ $4.68 billion investment to construct the steel mill in the Keonjhar district in two phases taking the aggregate capacity to 12 million mt on completion of the second phase.

The second project approved by the government was Rungta Metals Private Limited’s proposal to expand its integrated steel mill capacity to 1 million mt per year from 500,000 mt per year at present, entailing an investment of $141 million, the official said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

India’s AMNS to invest $1 billion in steel downstream sectors

28 Sep | Steel News

Odisha approves steel-related projects in the state

16 Aug | Steel News

Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s AMNS to spend $35 million on zero liquid discharge plant at Hazira mill

13 Jul | Steel News

AMNS to invest $3.3 billion to expand Hazira capacity, augment infrastructure

06 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and NSSMC submit offer in rebidding process for Essar Steel

02 Apr | Steel News

SAIL-ArcelorMittal JV likely to be located in Andhra Pradesh

19 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and SAIL to set up automotive steel JV in India

22 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal abandons 12 million mt steel plant project in India

17 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal moves towards land acquisition in Orissa

17 May | Steel News