﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s AMNS to invest $1 billion in steel downstream sectors

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:09:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will invest $1 billion in downstream units including specialty steel manufacturing capacities, company chairman Aditya Mittal said in a statement on Wednesday, September 28.

Mr. Mittal made the statement while addressing investors of ArcelorMittal Limited, of which he is the chief executive officer.

Mittal said that, in addition to volume growth, AMNS is focused on leading the decarbonisation of the Indian steel industry and will increase its production of high grade speciality steels in key growth sectors such as automotive and infrastructure, aligned with India's national steel policy.

The production capacity at the Hazira steel mill in the western Indian state of Gujarat is being ramped up to 8.6 million mt per year by the end of 2024 at an estimated capital expenditure of $800 million and $500 million is being invested to set up a coke oven plant.

The company’s current capacity is 7.6 million mt per year and by 2026, the company aims to scale up the capacity to 15 million mt per year, Mittal said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Odisha approves steel-related projects in the state

16 Aug | Steel News

Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s AMNS to spend $35 million on zero liquid discharge plant at Hazira mill

13 Jul | Steel News

AMNS to invest $3.3 billion to expand Hazira capacity, augment infrastructure

06 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and NSSMC submit offer in rebidding process for Essar Steel

02 Apr | Steel News

SAIL-ArcelorMittal JV likely to be located in Andhra Pradesh

19 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and SAIL to set up automotive steel JV in India

22 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal abandons 12 million mt steel plant project in India

17 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal moves towards land acquisition in Orissa

17 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal gets land for six million mt steel project in Karnataka

23 Mar | Steel News