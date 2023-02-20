﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

IEEFA: ArcelorMittal’s plans for coal-based steelmaking in India contrasts with green transition plans

Monday, 20 February 2023 12:21:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has stated that Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s plans for more coal-based steelmaking in India contrasts markedly with its developments in Europe and Canada, where the company is planning a transition away from blast furnaces to direct reduced iron (DRI)-based steelmaking using green hydrogen.

In October 2022, ArcelorMittal broke ground on its $1.3 billion transition to DRI-based steelmaking in Canada, and it has similar plans in Spain, France, Belgium and Germany.

The IEEFA stated that, with no major breakthrough in carbon capture utilization and storage for coal-based steelmaking on the horizon, investors should be asking questions that challenge ArcelorMittal about its Indian expansion, the technology choices being made, and how that aligns with the company’s 2050 net zero emissions target.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has begun construction of two new blast furnaces at Hazira, is planning a further expansion of annual capacity to 20 million mt as well as new integrated steel plants at Kendrapara (24 million mt per year) and Paradip (6 million mt per year) in the state of Odisha.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Odisha government grants formal approval to AMNS Limited’s greenfield steel mill project

20 Jan | Steel News

India’s AMNS to invest $1 billion in steel downstream sectors

28 Sep | Steel News

Odisha approves steel-related projects in the state

16 Aug | Steel News

Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s AMNS to spend $35 million on zero liquid discharge plant at Hazira mill

13 Jul | Steel News

AMNS to invest $3.3 billion to expand Hazira capacity, augment infrastructure

06 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and NSSMC submit offer in rebidding process for Essar Steel

02 Apr | Steel News

SAIL-ArcelorMittal JV likely to be located in Andhra Pradesh

19 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and SAIL to set up automotive steel JV in India

22 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal abandons 12 million mt steel plant project in India

17 Jul | Steel News