India’s AMNS to expand Hazira steel mill to make it world’s largest

Friday, 12 January 2024 15:51:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will build the world’s largest single location integrated steel plant at Hazira in the western Indian state of Gujarat, ArclorMittal CEO Lakshmi Narayan Mittal said in a statement on Friday, January 12.

Mr. Mittal said that the first phase of the steel manufacturing site will be completed by 2026, whereas the second phase will be completed by 2029 and, once operational, the expanded manufacturing facility will produce around 24 million mt of steel, making it the world's largest steel manufacturing site.

AMNS has concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for implementation of the second phase expansion of the Hazira steel mill, Mittal said.

In October 2022, AMNS had announced the first phase expansion of the mill to 15 million mt from 9 million mt per year at present, entailing an investment of $7.2 billion.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel acquired the Essar Steel Limited plant located in Hazira through the bankruptcy resolution process, subsequently renaming it ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.


