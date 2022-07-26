Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 11:09:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

At least 12 new steel mills will be constructed in eastern state of Odisha with aggregate annual capacity of 60 million mt, state minister of steel, Prafulla Kumar Mallik said in statement on Tuesday, July 26. However he did not give any timeline for the projects.

He said that Odisha currently has 51 operational steel mills with aggregate annual production capacity of 33.12 million mt.

The minister said that three steel projects would be coming up Sundargarh district, two in Jajpur, one each in Angul, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal. Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur districts while location for two mills were yet to be firmed up.

Among the large mills already announced were a 24 million mt per year capacity mill proposed to be constructed by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) and a 12 million mt per year mill by JSW Steel Limited.