India’s AMNS to spend $35 million on zero liquid discharge plant at Hazira mill

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 12:29:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMitttal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will invest estimated $35 million to construct a “zero liquid discharge” plant as an environment protection initiative at its Hazira steel mill in the western state of Gujarat, a company statement said on Wednesday, July 13.

The system will cover the entire Hazira plant and help the company to eliminate liquid waste by enabling reuse of the entire treated effluent with reverse osmosis units.

AMNS has also finalized an expenditure of an estimated $22 million in the first phase to be spent on installation of various dust and pollution control plants at its mill, the company said.

AMNS has already announced an investment of an estimated $5.69 billion to ramp up the capacity of its Hazira steel mill to 18 million mt per year, from 9 million mt at present.