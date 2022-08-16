﻿
Odisha approves steel-related projects in the state

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:33:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved the construction of a 2.5 million mt per year capacity steel mill by Odisha Alloy Steel Private Limited, entailing an investment of around $1.01 billion, a government official said on Tuesday, August 16.

The official said that the mill will be constructed in Kalinganagar, generating employment for 8,000.

The state government has also approved projects of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), which include construction of a 6 million mt per year capacity iron ore beneficiation plant and a 12 million mt per year capacity slurry pipeline connecting the beneficiation plant to a slurry pumping station entailing an investment of $189 million, the official said.


