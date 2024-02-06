AMNS India publishes pathway for decarbonization, targets 20% cut in emissions by 2030

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 12:18:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has outlined a pathway to decarbonize operations at its Indian joint venture ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS), indicating that AMNS India is targeting a 20 percent reduction in emissions intensity by 2030.

To achieve this target, the company plans to enhance operational efficiency by increasing capacity utilization, bolstering renewable energy to ensure 100 percent of energy needs by 2030, increasing the recycling of scrap by over twofold, and by driving operational efficiencies with new technology improvements.

Looking at the plans, ArcelorMittal has invested $700 million in new solar and wind farms to deliver round-the-clock electricity to AMNS India’s Hazira plant. By end of 2024, it will meet over 20 percent of the Hazira plant’s electricity needs, cutting AMNS India’s annual carbon emissions by 1.5 million mt. In addition, AMNS India aims to raise scrap utilization from 3-5 percent to approximately 10 percent by 2030. The company has also set out plans to establish several steel scrap processing centers across the country.

Meanwhile, AMNS India has also outlined strategic investments, pilot programs and partnerships necessary to produce net-zero steel such as green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization and storage. In the face of the limited supply of green hydrogen in the country, the company is pursuing pilot programs to further explore utilization of low-carbon gasses at production processes and it is developing long-term strategic collaborations with the world’s leading energy companies to assess hydrogen deployment and secure low-carbon gas supply.