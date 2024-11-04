India’s AMNS to build integrated steel plant in Anakapalli

India-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, plans to build an integrated steel plant in the Anakapalli district in the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to media reports. The plant, which will cost an estimated INR 1.4 trillion ($16.64 billion), will have an annual production capacity of 17.8 million mt.

The project, which is expected to create around 20,000 jobs, will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, AMNS will establish a blast furnace with an annual capacity of 7.3 million mt with an investment of INR 80 billion ($951.03 million), while in the second phase the company will increase capacity by 10.5 million mt with an investment of INR 60 billion ($713.27 million). The construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in early 2025.