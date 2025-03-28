India’s AMNS commissions scrap processing facility in Maharashtra

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has commissioned a scrap processing facility entailing an investment of $41 million, a company statement said on Friday, March 28.

Located at Khopoli in the western state of Maharashtra, the 120,000 mt per year capacity scrap processing facility is the first of the four such facilities being developed by AMNS to meet the growing demand for high quality scrap for steel production and to strengthen scrap supply chains, the statement said.

“All scrap processing units will come on stream this year, will support the formalisation of the domestic scrap industry, service growing customer demand for recycled steels, and contribute to India's sustainability goals," AMNS executive director, downstream, Akshaya Gujral said.

As part of a decarbonisation roadmap set out in its inaugural Climate Action Report in 2024, AMNS aims to increase scrap mix in steelmaking capacity to over 10 percent by 2030 from 3-5 percent at present, he said.