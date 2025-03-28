 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s AMNS commissions scrap processing facility in Maharashtra

Friday, 28 March 2025 10:32:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has commissioned a scrap processing facility entailing an investment of $41 million, a company statement said on Friday, March 28.

Located at Khopoli in the western state of Maharashtra, the 120,000 mt per year capacity scrap processing facility is the first of the four such facilities being developed by AMNS to meet the growing demand for high quality scrap for steel production and to strengthen scrap supply chains, the statement said.

“All scrap processing units will come on stream this year, will support the formalisation of the domestic scrap industry, service growing customer demand for recycled steels, and contribute to India's sustainability goals," AMNS executive director, downstream, Akshaya Gujral said.

As part of a decarbonisation roadmap set out in its inaugural Climate Action Report in 2024, AMNS aims to increase scrap mix in steelmaking capacity to over 10 percent by 2030 from 3-5 percent at present, he said.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Global View on Scrap: Turkish market silent ahead of holiday, Asia awaits US tariff impact

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices increase sharply on lira basis

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market shows diverse trends

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import and local scrap prices soften amid quiet steel trade

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US April scrap prices seen soft sideways to $20-40/gt less as supplies are reported to be growing

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Bangladesh rise in new containerized deals

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 13, 2025

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap market sees quiet week, doubts about production stoppages

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Aceros AZA inaugurates scrap shredder plant in Chile

26 Mar | Steel News

Pakistani scrap market sees widening bid-offer gap

26 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials