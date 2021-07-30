Northwest Pipe to provide pipe for 7.54-mile water pipeline in San Diego

Friday, 30 July 2021 19:00:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Vancouver, Washington-based Northwest Pipe Company, a provider of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, has been selected to supply pipe for the Pure Water San Diego project. This sustainable and environmentally-conscious project is a phased, multi-year program that will provide more than 40 percent of San Diego's water supply by the end of 2035.

In a press release, the company said the City of San Diego is utilizing proven water purification technology to clean recycled water and produce safe, high-quality drinking water while reducing the amount of treated water discharged into the ocean. This cost-effective treatment will provide a reliable, sustainable water supply and reduce the City's dependence on imported water, Northwest Pipe said.

Northwest Pipe Company will be manufacturing steel pipe for the North City Pure Water Pipeline, which is a critical component of Phase 1. When complete, the 7.54-mile pipeline will transport 30 million gallons per day of recycled water from Morena Pump Station to the Miramar Reservoir, where it will mix with imported and local water. The City will treat the water again before use.

The company is using over 3,220 tons of steel to manufacture the 48-inch diameter engineered steel pipeline. The pipe features cement mortar lining and cement mortar coating with a polyethylene tape wrap. Long Beach-based W.A. Rasic Construction is the installation contractor for this segment.

"Northwest Pipe is excited to be part of this environmentally conscious water recycling project," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "This project reduces ocean discharge and increases water reuse, and we believe we will be seeing more projects with this type of purification process. We are proud to be supplying pipe for the San Diego Pure Water project."