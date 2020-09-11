No decision yet on future of ArcelorMittal’s Krakow plant

Friday, 11 September 2020 16:51:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland has stated that it has not made any decisions regarding the restart of the blast furnace at its Krakow plant, which was postponed due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus. The company disclaimed the statement made by Sierpien 80 Trade Union which indicated that the Krakow plant was not going to restart the blast furnace.

According to the union’s statement, the plant will be closed due to the climate policy of the EU. Accordingly, the payments for carbon emissions increases the cost of steel production in the EU and makes regional companies uncompetitive compared to imports.

ArcelorMittal Poland stated that iron smelting and steel production will certainly be resumed, but only when it becomes economically justified.

The company had previously postponed the restart of the blast furnace which was planned for the second half of March. The blast furnace was shut down in November 2019 due to rising carbon emission costs, surging power prices and decreasing demand, as SteelOrbis reported before.