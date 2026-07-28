ArcelorMittal Poland upgrades rail infrastructure at Kraków plant to streamline logistics

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has launched the next stage of the strategic modernization of its Kraków plant by investing in the reconstruction of its railway infrastructure, aiming to improve logistics efficiency, shorten transport times and support operations at its hot and cold rolling mills.

The railway upgrade follows changes to the plant's production profile after the shutdown of some production facilities and is intended to create a more efficient and predictable logistics system for steel processing operations. According to Łukasz Skorupa, COO of ArcelorMittal Poland's Flat Products and Quality Division and director of the Kraków plant, the site is now focused on steel processing in its hot and cold rolling mills, with the hot rolling mill remaining one of the most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. He added that ongoing investments in both rolling mills will expand the company's product portfolio while improving energy efficiency.

Following the closure of steelmaking operations in Kraków, slabs are now supplied primarily from ArcelorMittal Poland's Dąbrowa Górnicza plant. The company said this change has provided an opportunity to redesign its logistics model and establish a more predictable supply chain.

The Kraków facility currently operates approximately 207 kilometers of railway tracks.

Advanced simulation to optimize rail network

A joint team of experts from ArcelorMittal Poland and railway operator Kolprem has been established to redesign the plant's railway system. As part of the modernization, the team will use advanced simulation software to create a comprehensive model of the plant's rail logistics system.

According to Mirosław Bednarz, the leader of the project, the model will enable the visualization of logistics processes, testing of different operational scenarios and data-driven decision-making.

Project to identify bottlenecks and improve efficiency

The project will begin with mapping existing logistics processes and analyzing current rail flows under the plant's new production layout. The team will then evaluate different production scenarios and identify potential bottlenecks, including railway track capacity and rolling stock availability.

According to Kolprem chairman Krzysztof Lis, the railway transformation is designed not only to address changes in production but also to build a more efficient, flexible and predictable logistics system that will strengthen the long-term competitiveness of ArcelorMittal Poland's Kraków operations.