ArcelorMittal SSC completes modernization of Fimi cross-cutting line in Kraków

Thursday, 18 December 2025 13:56:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Steel Service Centres (SSC) Europe, Poland-based subsidiary of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has completed a major modernization of its Fimi cross-cutting line in Kraków by implementing a hybrid straightening technology that significantly improves material quality and manufacturing stability. The project enables delivery of steel sheets with tighter flatness tolerances and reduced internal stresses, enhancing safety and efficiency for thermal cutting processes.

A comprehensive modernization

The comprehensive project, valued at over PLN 29 million ($8.08 million), encompassed the purchase and installation of a modern stretcher straightening machine, electrical infrastructure upgrades, advanced measurement systems, and integration with the existing production line. 

With the new technology, ArcelorMittal SSC can annually supply approximately 150,000 mt of enhanced performance sheets to the European market, targeting demanding sectors such as railway, automotive and construction machinery manufacturing. 

Testing across multiple steel grades including S355JR, S355MC, S500MC and S700MC showed that 92 percent of samples achieved the top Laser Premium standard, while all met Laser Classic requirements after straightening and thermal cutting. This performance demonstrates the effectiveness of the new straightening process in reducing deformation and improving material reliability. 

Project leaders highlighted that the innovation not only improves flatness and process predictability but also strengthens ArcelorMittal SSC’s competitiveness and delivers tangible benefits for customers, such as greater production reliability. 


