Polish government weighs acquisition of ArcelorMittal assets to safeguard steel industry

The newly elected Polish government is considering the acquisition of selected ArcelorMittal assets in Poland, including the Dąbrowa Górnicza and Katowice steel plants, to counterbalance the company’s broader strategy of scaling down production in the European Union. Such a move would follow the government’s takeover of Huta Częstochowa in February 2025, effectively placing key production facilities under state ownership.

Concerns over ArcelorMittal’s shift away from Europe

ArcelorMittal’s recent closures of plants in Germany, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Romania, and Poland point to a clear decentralization of steel production from the EU. This trend raises fears of weakened competitiveness not only for Poland’s steel industry but also for the entire European steel market.

Wojciech Balczun, Poland’s Minister of State Assets, stated in Dziennik Zachodni: “ArcelorMittal is seriously considering withdrawing from Europe, concentrating activities in India. This raises questions about the future of their European steel assets, particularly the situation in Dąbrowa Górnicza, which we are monitoring closely.”

Government action plan for the steel sector

To address these concerns, the Polish Ministry of Industry has drafted an action plan to ensure the sustainable growth of the country’s steel sector. The document is currently under government consultation. The Polish Steel Association (HIPH) has urged the prime minister’s engagement to accelerate final approval, emphasizing that the industry urgently needs support to navigate high energy costs, underutilized domestic capacity, rising imports from Asia and Russia, and the financial burden of the green transition.

Poland’s heavy reliance on imports

Poland’s steel market consumes twice as much steel as it produces, with imports - especially of flat steel products - covering around 80 percent of domestic flat steel demand. ArcelorMittal remains the country’s dominant producer with key plants at Dąbrowa Górnicza (5 million mt annual capacity) and ArcelorMittal Warszawa (750,000 mt). By contrast, the group’s facilities in Kraków and Zdzieszowice have been closed, while blast furnace No. 3 at Dąbrowa Górnicza has been idled.

Data show that Poland’s crude steel production fell by 22.8 percent between 2018 and 2024, reaching only 6.4 million mt in 2023 - the lowest level in post-war history. While 2024 registered a 10.7 percent year-on-year rebound, expectations for 2025 suggest output will stabilize near 7 million mt, still below Poland’s consumption needs.