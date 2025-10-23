Polish government to hold talks with ArcelorMittal on future of steel operations

Wojciech Balczun, Poland’s minister of state assets, has stated that the Polish government will soon meet with officials from Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to discuss the company’s operations in Poland and its strategic plans for Europe, according to local media reports.
Minister Balczun noted that Poland may consider participation in preserving steel assets if ArcelorMittal decides to exit or scale back its European presence.
Industry challenges at ArcelorMittal Poland
Trade union representatives at ArcelorMittal’s Dąbrowa Górnicza plant confirmed business conditions are deteriorating: high electricity prices and a flood of low-cost imported steel have weighed heavily on production profitability. In September, ArcelorMittal temporarily shut down one of its two blast furnaces at the Dąbrowa Górnicza plant due to the adverse market environment.
ArcelorMittal Poland operates six major plants and accounts for about 50 percent of the country’s metallurgical capacity.
Potential for asset acquisition and state involvement
While no formal acquisition has been announced, the Polish government is considering the acquisition of selected ArcelorMittal assets in Poland, including the Dąbrowa Górnicza and Katowice steel plants, to counterbalance the company’s broader strategy of scaling down production in the EU, as SteelOrbis previously reported.