Polish government to hold talks with ArcelorMittal on future of steel operations

Wojciech Balczun, Poland’s minister of state assets, has stated that the Polish government will soon meet with officials from Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to discuss the company’s operations in Poland and its strategic plans for Europe, according to local media reports.

Minister Balczun noted that Poland may consider participation in preserving steel assets if ArcelorMittal decides to exit or scale back its European presence.

Industry challenges at ArcelorMittal Poland

Trade union representatives at ArcelorMittal’s Dąbrowa Górnicza plant confirmed business conditions are deteriorating: high electricity prices and a flood of low-cost imported steel have weighed heavily on production profitability. In September, ArcelorMittal temporarily shut down one of its two blast furnaces at the Dąbrowa Górnicza plant due to the adverse market environment.

ArcelorMittal Poland operates six major plants and accounts for about 50 percent of the country’s metallurgical capacity.

Potential for asset acquisition and state involvement