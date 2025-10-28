ArcelorMittal Poland and Trafikverket launch closed-loop rail recycling project

ArcelorMittal Poland has announced that it has expanded its cooperation with Trafikverket, the Swedish transport administration, through a closed-loop rail recycling program that converts dismantled Swedish rails into new low-emission rails produced in Poland.

The project builds on ArcelorMittal’s role as a rail supplier to Trafikverket since 2022 and demonstrates how industrial circularity and infrastructure decarbonisation can reinforce one another.

Low-emission rail production at Dąbrowa Górnicza

Under the new project, worn-out Swedish rails are collected, cut in Hallstahammar, and transported by train to Ystad. They are then shipped by ferry to Poland, where they are recycled and remanufactured into new rails at ArcelorMittal’s Dąbrowa Górnicza plant using low-emission technologies. The first 1,000 mt of dismantled rails arrived at the site in July 2025. A further 1,500 mt are currently in transit.

ArcelorMittal stated that the project “redefines the future of sustainable infrastructure” by transforming old rails into new, extending material lifespan and cutting emissions.

“We not only deliver our rails to Sweden but also gain a valuable raw material,” Maciej Graczyk, head of purchasing for rail logistics at ArcelorMittal Poland, said regarding the mutual benefits of the project.