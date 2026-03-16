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Poland-based JSW to supply coking coal to ArcelorMittal Poland in 2026

Monday, 16 March 2026 11:48:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has signed a coking coal supply agreement with ArcelorMittal Poland valued at approximately PLN 2.1 billion ($562.44 million).

Under the terms of the contract, JSW will supply coking coal used in the steelmaking process to ArcelorMittal Poland’s operations throughout 2026.

Long-standing cooperation between the companies

The deal represents the continuation of the long-term cooperation between the two companies. JSW stated that the agreement was reached following negotiations between the parties and reflects their ongoing business relationship.

For ArcelorMittal Poland, the agreement ensures the stable supply of coking coal required for blast furnace-based steel production.

The contract highlights the strategic link between coal producers and steelmakers in Europe, where coking coal remains a key raw material in traditional steelmaking processes.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

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