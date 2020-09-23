﻿
NLMK supplies electrical steel to Riga Electric Machine Building Works

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:03:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has supplied non-grain-oriented electrical steel to electric utility manufacturer Riga Electric Machine Building Works, part of Russia-based Transmashholding. The product will be used for the production of traction electric motors.

“Nine out of 10 electric locomotives in Russia are made with NLMK steel, and we are excited to start a new partnership in the field of railway transport. The high quality of our products will help our customers gain additional competitive advantages,” Ilya Guschin, NLMK vice president, said.


