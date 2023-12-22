NLMK increases iron ore concentrate production through equipment upgrade

Friday, 22 December 2023 12:05:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has upgraded its beneficiation equipment at its Stoilensky plant, entailing an investment over $100 million. As part of the project, two ball mills that are used for ore crushing at Beneficiation Plant Section 1 were replaced. This upgrade will allow the company to increase its ore processing capacity by 2.5 million mt per year and concentrate production by 1 million mt per year in 2024.

Moreover, NLMK installed four new mills with 15 percent larger drums without stopping production and made structural upgrades to its core units in order to increase equipment reliability and lifecycle. The project in question is expected to fully meet iron ore demand of NLMK Lipetsk. The company also plans to replace two more mills at the plant next year.

Being Russia’s largest steelmaker, NLMK has a steel production capacity of over 14.5 million mt per year.