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Russia's NLMK reports sharp decline in H1 2026 earnings

Wednesday, 05 August 2026 14:16:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced its financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

In the given quarter, the company's net profit came to RUB 15.59 billion ($192.37 million), down by 33.0 percent, while its sales revenues declined by 9.1 percent to RUB 199.14 billion ($2.4 billion), both on year-on-year basis. Moreover, NLMK's operating profit in the second quarter came to RUB 19.25 billion ($237.6 million), down from an operating profit of RUB 23.53 billion in the same quarter of 2025.

In the first half, the company's net profit declined by 54.3 percent year on year to RUB 20.5 billion ($252.98 million), while its sales revenues amounted to RUB 387.74 billion ($4.78 billion), falling by 11.6 percent year on year. Moreover, NLMK registered an operating profit of RUB 25.96 billion ($320.33 million), compared to an operating profit of RUB 54.77 billion in the first half of last year.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Russia CIS Fin. Reports NLMK 

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