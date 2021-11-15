NLMK partners Rosenergoatom for low carbon energy supply

Monday, 15 November 2021 11:58:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Russia-based Rosatom State Corporation’s electric power division Rosenergoatom on low carbon power energy supplies.

The agreement covers various formats of cooperation, including bilateral electricity capacity contracts and the possibility of supplying low-carbon energy from Rosenergoatom power stations to Stoilensky’s new metals and mining facility being developed by NLMK.

Rosenergoatom’s 11 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 30.345 GW in Russia, will be supplying over three billion kWh to NLMK sites in 2021.