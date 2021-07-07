﻿
NLMK orders decarburization and coating line from Tenova

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 12:39:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced it will supply a decarburization and coating line (DCL) to Russia-based VIZ-Stal, a subsidiary of Russian steelmaker NLMK Group.

The DCL Line is scheduled to start production by the end of 2021.

This new line will provide one of the important stages of grain-oriented electrical strip production, while steel final processing will be carried out at a newly-built plant located in India. The plant in India with an estimated investment of $100-150 million will have an annual production capacity of 64,000 mt of premium grain-oriented steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: CIS  NLMK  Russia


