NLMK and Rosatom collaborate in hydrogen production

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 12:25:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Russia-based Rosatom State Corporation’s subsidiary Rusatom Overseas in hydrogen production and the development of technologies for carbon capture and utilization.

According to the agreement, the companies will carry out joint research and development efforts in hydrogen production technologies and projects. As part of the collaboration, the parties plan to assess the technical and commercial aspects of producing climate-neutral hydrogen.


