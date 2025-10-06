Nippon Steel to merge three pipe subsidiaries to streamline operations amid market shifts

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced plans to merge its pipe-producing subsidiaries Nippon Steel Katakura Kokan Co., Ltd., Tsurumi Kokan Co., Ltd., and Nippon Steel Kokan Finetube Co., Ltd. into a single company.

The merger agreement will be submitted for approval at each company’s shareholders’ meeting, with the integration scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026. The new entity will operate under the name Nippon Steel Finetube Co., Ltd.

Responding to structural market changes

The three subsidiaries have long supplied a broad range of steel pipes to customers in the automotive, construction machinery, and industrial machinery sectors. However, they now face increasingly difficult market conditions:

Prolonged stagnation in domestic steel demand is pressuring margins.

Labor shortages are constraining operations.

The shift toward vehicle electrification is reshaping demand patterns in the mechanical tube sector.

Nippon Steel stated that the merger is designed to address these structural challenges and position the group for sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving market.

Focus on efficiency and customer responsiveness

The integration aims to enhance management efficiency, optimize production across each manufacturing site, and strengthen the corporate structure.

As part of the Nippon Steel Group, the new company will focus on: