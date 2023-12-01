﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nippon Steel to acquire more global coal and iron ore assets

Friday, 01 December 2023 11:19:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Takahiro Mori, executive vice president of Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation, has stated during an interview with Reuters that Nippon Steel, the world’s fourth largest steelmaker, will continue looking for opportunities in global coking coal and iron ore assets to secure raw material supply and mitigate the potential impact of price volatility.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the company will acquire additional equity in Elk Valley Resources, the metallurgical coal business of Canada-based Teck Resources.

Coking coal prices are expected to rise as supply will get tighter in the medium term as there has been little investment in mines due to the carbon-neutral push. So, it is extremely important to secure our own interests. We would like to raise the self-sufficiency ratio to around 40 percent in order to neutralize the impact of raw material prices on market products,” Mori stated.

Nippon Steel already owns stakes in several coking coal mines, which account for about one fifth of its annual coal imports totaling 25 million mt. The latest deal with Teck Resources will increase that share to around 30 percent. It also procures 20 percent of its 50 million mt of iron ore imports from its equity holdings.


Tags: Coking Coal Iron Ore Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 8.35% in Oct from Sept

29 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees lower pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 8% in April-October

07 Nov | Steel News

India’s mineral output increases by 12.3 percent in August

24 Oct | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 6.1 % in April-September

06 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 20.31% in January-August

28 Sep | Steel News

Fitch Ratings increases coking coal and iron ore price assumptions for 2023

21 Sep | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 10% in April-August

05 Sep | Steel News

Mechel’s output and sales mainly decrease in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 10% in April-July

07 Aug | Steel News