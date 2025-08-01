Nippon Steel posts net loss in Q1 FY 2025-26

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given quarter, the company recorded a net loss of JPY 190.72 billion ($1.28 billion), compared to a net profit of JPY 167.02 billion in the same period of the previous year, while its net sales amounted to JPY 2.01 trillion ($13.47 billion), dropping by 8.3 percent from net sales of JPY 2.19 trillion in the first quarter of the previous financial year. In addition, Nippon Steel reported an operating loss of JPY 139.55 billion ($935.13 million) for the first quarter, compared to an operating profit of JPY 231.55 billion recorded in the same quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the given financial year, the company produced 9.46 million mt of crude steel, down by 6.7 percent, while its steel product shipments amounted to 7.64 million mt, decreasing by 4.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The company expects its crude steel production to be approximately 23 million mt and 27.5 million mt, respectively, in the first half and second half of the current financial year.

Nippon Steel expects sales revenues of JPY 4.5 trillion for the first half and sales revenues of JPY 10 trillion in the full financial year, although the company will probably record net loss in the full financial year due to the costs incurred by the acquisition of US Steel.