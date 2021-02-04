﻿
English
New orders for US manufactured goods up 1.1 percent in December

Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:15:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for US manufactured goods in December, up eight consecutive months, increased $5.2 billion or 1.1 percent to $493.5 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.3 percent November increase.

Shipments, also up eight consecutive months, increased $8.4 billion or 1.7 percent to $501.8 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent November increase.

Unfilled orders, down nine of the last 10 months, decreased $3.0 billion or 0.3 percent to $1,070.8 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged November decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.28, down from 6.40 in November.

Inventories, up four of the last five months, increased $2.1 billion or 0.3 percent to $695.7 billion. This followed a 0.8 percent November increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.39, down from 1.41 in November


