New orders for US manufactured goods increase 1.1 percent in September

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 20:04:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New orders for manufactured goods in September, up five consecutive months, increased $5.2 billion or 1.1 percent to $475.0 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.6 percent August increase.

Shipments, also up five consecutive months, increased $1.6 billion or 0.3 percent to $482.8 billion. This followed a 0.3 percent August increase.

Unfilled orders, down six of the last seven months, decreased $2.5 billion or 0.2 percent to $1,075.9 billion. This followed a 0.6 percent August decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.59, down from 6.60 in August.

Inventories, up four of the last five months, increased $0.2 billion or virtually unchanged to $686.7 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged August increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.42, down from 1.43 in August.