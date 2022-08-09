New energy passenger vehicle sales in China to reach six million units in 2022

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:15:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July, new energy passenger vehicle sales in China reached 486,000 units, up 117.3 percent year on year, while down 8.5 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, new energy passenger vehicle sales amounted to 2.733 million units, up 121.5 percent year on year.

The CPCA stated that they will adjust the forecast for new energy passenger vehicle sales in 2022 from the previous 5.5 million units to 6.0 million units, while the forecast could be raised further in the fourth quarter.