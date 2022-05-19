New car registrations in EU fall in January-April

Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:09:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, new passenger car registrations in EU dropped by 26.6 percent to 684,506 units due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, becoming the weakest April result of all times in terms of volume, according to the European association of car manufacturers, ACEA. In the given month, all major members, including Italy (33.0%), France (22.6%), Germany (21.5%) and Spain (12.1%) reported negative results.

In the first four months of this year, new car registrations declined by 14.4 percent to 2,930,366 units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with 26.5 percent, followed by France (18.6%), Spain (11.8%) and Germany (9.0%) over the same period.