﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New car registrations in EU fall in January-April

Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:09:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, new passenger car registrations in EU dropped by 26.6 percent to 684,506 units due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, becoming the weakest April result of all times in terms of volume, according to the European association of car manufacturers, ACEA. In the given month, all major members, including Italy (33.0%), France (22.6%), Germany (21.5%) and Spain (12.1%) reported negative results.

In the first four months of this year, new car registrations declined by 14.4 percent to 2,930,366 units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with 26.5 percent, followed by France (18.6%), Spain (11.8%) and Germany (9.0%) over the same period.


Tags: European Union automotive 

Similar articles

06 May

EUROFER: EU auto output to rebound by 4.9% in 2022, smaller growth expected for 2023
27 Apr

European commercial vehicle registrations down 18.1 percent in Jan-Mar
20 Apr

Auto registrations in EU fall sharply in March
30 Mar

German automakers impacted by component shortages due to war in Ukraine
28 Mar

European commercial vehicle registrations down 13.5 percent in Jan-Feb
24 Mar

EU new passenger car registrations down 6.4 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Mar

Turkey’s Ford Otosan acquires Craiova plant in Romania
02 Mar

European commercial vehicle registrations down 11.1 percent in January
17 Feb

Car registrations down in Europe in January
07 Feb

EUROFER: EU auto output to rebound by 10.3% in 2022, 6% in 2023