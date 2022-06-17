﻿
New car registrations in EU down 13.7 percent in January-May

Friday, 17 June 2022
       

In May this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU dropped by 11.2 percent to 791,546 units, constituting the 11th consecutive month of decrease, according to the European association of car manufacturers, ACEA. In the given month, all major countries, including Italy (15.1%), Spain (10.9%), Germany (10.2%) and France (10.1%) reported negative results.

In the first five months of this year, new car registrations declined by 13.7 percent year on year to 3,722,300 units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with 24.3 percent, followed by France (16.9%), Spain (11.5%) and Germany (9.3%), year on year.


